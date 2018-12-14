Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Olympiacos 3 AC Milan 1: Rossoneri crash out of Europa League

By Opta
Pape Abou Cisse scored Olympiacos opening goal
Pape Abou Cisse scored Olympiacos' opening goal

Athens, December 14: AC Milan crashed out of the Europa League as Konstantinos Fortounis' late penalty claimed a 3-1 win for Olympiacos, sending the Greek side through to the knockout stages.

Gennaro Gattuso's men required just a point to secure progression from Group F, but they found themselves behind when Pape Abou Cisse headed in on the hour.

With Milan's defence rocking, Olympiacos grabbed a crucial second goal when Cristian Zapata deflected Guilherme's hopeful strike into his own net nine minutes later.

Zapata immediately made amends when he bundled the ball in at the other end to make it advantage Milan courtesy of their improved head-to-head record, but, after Ignazio Abate was penalised for holding onto Vasilis Torosidis, Fortounis kept his cool to book Olympiacos' place in last 32.

Olympiacos could have been ahead inside 10 seconds, but Pepe Reina got a vital touch to Guerrero's scuffed shot.

Jose Sa was on form to deny Gonzalo Higuain, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Patrick Cutrone as Milan gained a foothold, though it was Olympiacos who broke the deadlock 15 minutes after the restart.

Reina was caught in no-man's land from a corner and, despite Higuain making a goal-line block, Cisse was on hand to head home the rebound. Reina atoned for his mistake with a brilliant save from Daniel Podence moments later, only for Milan's goalkeeper to be beaten again when Guilherme's shot looped in off Zapata.

But although the Milan defender more than made up for it two minutes later when his header trickled over the line, it was Olympiacos who had the final say.

Abate needlessly dragged down Torosidis and Fortounis duly sent Reina the wrong way from 12 yards to secure the hosts' first competitive win over the Rossoneri.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue