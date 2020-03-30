One year on the job: A close look at some of the records achieved by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bengaluru, March 30: It has been quite a roller coaster ride for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who completed one month in the managerial job at the helm of his former club Manchester United.
Often troublesome often a smooth ride, so far the Norway boss has endured a mixed campaign so far. Initially, he was brought in as a stop-gap while the club waited for someone of better calibre. However, in the interim phase, he rejuvenated the United side and finally, the management was bound to hand him a full-time role.
Now one year later Solskjaer looks to be commanding a mammoth rebuild which is starting to show and here are some of the major records achieved by him and the side during the period:
1. Being the interim manager of the side, Solskjaer guided the team to consecutive eight victories on a stretch surpassing Sir Matt Busby with his 5.
2. Solskjaer also became the first manager to win away to Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea in a single season this term.
3. The Norway manager also registered eight away wins in a row last season surpassing Sir Alex who managed to get 7 twice.
4. Solskjaer is still unbeaten against Chelsea. Playing five against the Stamford Bridge side he has managed four wins out five, drawing once. He ended the Stamford Bridge drought being our First Manager to win there since Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012 and also became the First Manager to do the league double over Chelsea since 1987/88 season.
5. In his first full reign this season, he also defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City thrice, being the second manager ever to beat him thrice is a single season.
6. Last season's dramatic win against Paris Saint Germain in Champions league also put United on the history book as Solskjaer and his team became the first in the competition's history to come back from 2-0 deficit in the home leg and go into the next round to win it.
7. Solskjaer is our first Manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to score 5 or more goals twice in a single season. United scored five against Lask and Club Brugge in Europa this season.
8. Solskjaer is also the first manager to win the Manager of the Month award in PL since Sir Alex Ferguson after he won it in January last season.