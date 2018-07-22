Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ousted AC Milan chief Li Yonghong slams current club owners

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
milan

Bengaluru, July 22: Tensions on the field for AC Milan have reached off the field as well. Ever since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to a foreign company, things haven’t been the same for the legendary Serie A giants. Milan haven’t tasted any major domestic or European glory for a while now, and recently the club ousted president Li Yonghong.

Earlier this month Li defaulted on a payment as part of the €300 million debt owed to Elliott, prompting the US-based hedge fund to repossess the holding company in Luxembourg that Li used to buy seven-time European champion Milan in April 2017. Paolo Scaroni was appointed as new chairman as the club heralded the "dawn of a new era" under new owners Elliott Management.

Li hit back at Elliot for the decision. "It is with great regret that, as president, I address this letter to all fans, shareholders and employees of the prestigious AC Milan,” he said in a letter to Il Sole 24.

"Despite the numerous and incorrect rumours that emerged in the Italian and international press, I can confirm that the Shareholders’ Meeting, called by Elliott for July 21, will sanction my exit and those of the directors I appointed to the club’s board.

"I was convinced that Elliott was a trustworthy investor and, above all, a partner to share the duties and honors of a stimulating adventure like the ownership of a team who, throughout their glorious history, have won, among other trophies, seven Champions Leagues and 18 Serie A titles.

"I made a mistake and only discovered it to my great detriment during my tenure. Elliott showed itself from the start to not be the partner I imagined but rather a lender totally disinterested in the complex management of a club of Milan’s standing, despite its control of the team’s board.”

AC Milan signed players worth €200 million last summer but failed to make any meaningful impact. The club was also recently accused by UEFA on grounds of Financial Fair Play where they received a 2-year ban from UEFA competitions. However, the ban was reinstated as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the decision .

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SL 338, 275/5 (81.0 vs SA 124
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: ac milan serie a uefa football sport news
    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue