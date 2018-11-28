Out of contract in 2019: The combined XI of best possible Free Transfers

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG)
The World Cup-winning keeper has established himself as a vital cog of the French side lately. However, Buffon's arrival this term has shortened his appearance in the PSG colours. He only has a contract until 2019 and there have not been any contract talks yet.
Right back – Dani Alves (PSG)
The former Barcelona man had been a big hit since his arrival at Paris two years back. However, has been sidelined since may having ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments.
Already 35-years of age, the French side, reportedly, are not willing to offer him a new deal, precisely after Belgian Thomas Meunier cemented a solid place in the right flank lately.
Centre back- Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)
The Uruguayan international was subject to a transfer speculation with Manchester United in the Summer but the move collapsed with a possible report of the 32-year-old agreeing to a new contract.
But to the dispute, the player has not yet agreed to a new deal yet and no renewal talks have surfaced yet.
Centre back- Toby Alderweireld (Spurs)
The Belgian centre-back was expected to leave Spurs last summer having been ignored by manager Mauricio Pochettino on a number of occasions last season, with United as most interested.
But the deal fell through and now his future at Spurs looking more uncertain than ever before with the player still impassive to sign a new deal.
Left back- Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)
The 33-year-old has been a long servant of the Madrid side but could look for a new challenge outside Spain with a better pay cheque.
He, however, will be available only next season should he not sign a renewal as he dismissed the idea of leaving the side in January.
Centre midfield- Mousa Dembele (Spurs)
The Belgian midfielder is with the London based side since 2012 but apparently has denied an extension with a view for a new challenge. He was linked with a move to Inter Milan and China in the Summer but decided to stay put for the time being.
Central midfield - Adrien Rabiot (PSG)
One of the hottest talents in world football at the moment, the French box to box midfielder is currently in a dispute over a contract extension with the Ligue 1 leaders.
PSG are said to have tried and failed to tie Rabiot down to a new contract on a number of occasions in the last 12 months and it is believed that the player is not willing to agree to the terms offered by the side.
However, with the midfielder now enjoying a good run of games under new boss Tuchel he could soon change his mind.
However, as of now, he is being chased by clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus with a view of capturing him as a free agent next season should he not agree with an extension.
Attacking midfield - Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Another big name on the list, the Arsenal talisman has more or less has confirmed his departure news from the North London side.
The 27-year-old is apparently not on manager Emery's plan and despite the Gunners offering him a new deal that he was happy to sign months ago, it was withdrawn when Emery's ideas emerged.
He, however, is expected to leave the side only next Summer but a Bosman transfer can befall in January with clubs like AC Milan, Chelsea and Bayern most interested.
Right wing - Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
One of the best players ever to grace the Bavarian jersey, Arjen Robben's time with the German champions might come to an end next season after 34-year-old was told he will not be offered a new deal.
Bayern are expecting to shake up the squad to fresh things up and the likes of Robben, Ribery etc are the some of the senior names who are expected to be cut loose from the side next term.
Left wing - Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
The English forward found a new lease of life under Emery however sadly recently broke his ankle which has put a big question mark to his future.
Arsenal management reportedly is willing to replace the forward in January with a new player and it might eventually see Arsenal moving out from offering him a new deal which expires in 2019.
Forward- Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
A World Cup winner with France, the 32-year has shown his worth as a powerful target man for Chelsea in the last one year.
However, with the striker is heading into the final stage of his playing career and the forward not suitable to Sarri's free-flowing football, the Blues might think of letting the player go next Summer when his contract expires.