PSV use Football Manager to unveil signing

Eindhoven, December 22: PSV put the challenge to rival clubs ahead of the January transfer window by utilising Football Manager to announce their latest signing.
The Eredivisie leaders turned to the popular game to unveil the addition of teenage striker Maximiliano Romero from Velez Sarsfield.
Borussia Dortmund were reportedly close to capturing the 18-year-old Argentine, while Arsenal were previously linked.
But Romero opted for a switch to Philips Stadion, inking a contract through to 2023.
We've got news for you...— PSV (@PSV) December 21, 2017
🇦🇷#FM18 pic.twitter.com/vzZ2bXffka
PSV boss Phillip Cocu says the club have done their homework beyond the in-game scouting report.
"We have seen him in action several times and we think that he, as a number nine, has the ability to be a genuine goal threat in the Eredivisie," Cocu said.
"He is a physically strong, clinical striker and is comfortable dribbling and shooting with both feet.
"He has great potential and we couldn't waste the golden opportunity to sign him."
Source: OPTA