Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich: Gnabry, Coutinho and Lewandowski score in thriller

By Timothy Abraham
Coutinho - cropped

Munich, Sept. 28: Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal from open play to help Bayern Munich clinch a 3-2 win at Paderborn as they knocked RB Leipzig off the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern took advantage of Leipzig's 3-0 home defeat to Schalke on Saturday to leapfrog their rivals and go a point clear at the top.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern with an angled finish at the back post before Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Goals from Kai Proger and Jamilu Collins gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski's strike that sandwiched those efforts ultimately proved decisive.

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
