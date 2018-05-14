PSG appoint Tuchel on two-year deal

Bengaluru/Paris, May 14: Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Thomas Tuchel as head coach to succeed the departing Unai Emery.
The newly-crowned French champions have turned to the former Borussia Dortmund boss after two seasons under the guidance of Emery, who will leave following next weekend's final game of the Ligue 1 season at Caen.
Tuchel, who has been out of work since his Dortmund exit almost a year ago, has signed a two-year deal.
"It's with great joy and ambition that I join this great, global football club that is Paris Saint-Germain," said Tuchel.
"I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet.
"With my staff, we'll do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level. There is extraordinary potential at PSG and it's the most exciting challenge I've had presented to me.
"I'm also looking forward to discovering the Parc des Princes, a legendary stadium of European football, where there is a fantastic atmosphere."
Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Thomas Tuchel au poste d’entraîneur de l’équipe professionnelle !
Le technicien allemand a signé un contrat de deux ans avec le club champion de France— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 14, 2018
Along with continuing PSG's dominance in France, Tuchel will be under pressure to deliver the UEFA Champions League success as one of the most highly touted coaching talents in Europe.
Barcelona recovered from a 0-4 defeat at Parc des Princes to sensationally eliminate PSG 6-5 on aggregate last season.
This time around, despite signing Brazil superstar and the architect of their previous downfall Neymar, Emery's side lost 2-5 to Real Madrid at the same stage of the competition.
They have, however, achieved a domestic treble by winning the Ligue 1 title as well as the League and French Cups.
"I'm very happy to announce Thomas Tuchel as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," PSG's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Al Khelaifi said on the club's website.
"Thomas is one of the most competitive European coaches to have emerged at the highest level in recent years.
"He is strongly imbued with very strong principles of playing spectacular and clinical football that has always been the foundation of German football, especially on the international scene.
"His competitive spirit, his preference for attacking play and his strong character are in line with what we have always wanted at Paris Saint-Germain, a style that the fans of our club have always demanded and admired."
Tuchel is the fifth coach since Al Khelaifi headed Qatar Sports Investments took over PSG in 2011.
Frenchman Antoine Kombouare was in charge initially and he was replaced by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who also had a two-year spell like his predecessor. Frenchman Laurent Blanc had the longest tenure -- a three-year spell --- before being replaced by Spaniard Emery, who too was limited to a two-year term.
(With OPTA inputs)
