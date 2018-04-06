Paris-Saint Germain in advanced talks with Thomas Tuchel

Paris, April 6: Being heavily linked to a managerial move with Bayern Munich, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) look to have edged the Bavarians to rope in Thomas Tuchel for Unai Emery.
Reports coming out of France claim that PSG agreed a contract with Thomas Tuchel for the managerial role next season as they look all set to sack Unai Emery at end of this season.
The move comes as a huge blow to Arsenal, who were leading the race to get Tuchel to the Premier League. The German had also been linked with Chelsea, while Bayern Munich revealed they made an approach – only to be told Tuchel had agreed terms elsewhere.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “In his function as director of sports, Hasan Salihamidzic was involved in many talks, among others also with Tuchel.
“He announced that he signed with another club. That is OK. He is a good coach.
Thomas Tuchel’s reign at Borussia Dortmund ended on a sour note when his fallout with the club hierarchy ultimately led to his sacking by the club. The most notable incident being Tuchel lashing out at club officials for not considering the trauma that players faced in bomb blast attack on their team bus, and rescheduling the match just a day after the incident.
PSG especially will be desperate for Tuchel to change things at PSG. The club has undoubtedly been a wrecking force domestically, under both Unai Emery and previous boss Laurent Blanc. But their performance has come under scrutiny when it comes to the Champions League.
In the past decade, PSG’s best run in Europe’s elite competition has been the quarter-final stage in 2016-17, a match where they beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg, only to be humiliated by the Catalans 6-1 at Camp Nou and dumped out.
PSG were yet again thrown out of the Champions League this season in the Round-of-16 by Real Madrid. A result that instigated the sacking of Unai Emery at season end.
