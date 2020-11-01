Nantes 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe inspires champions after Simon horror miss

Nantes (France), November 1: Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up another as Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning Ligue 1 run to seven matches with a 3-0 victory over Nantes on Saturday (October 31).
PSG were without injured forward Neymar and that told in a poor first half as the visitors failed to register an attempt on target until the 47th minute when Ander Herrera swept home.
Nantes were unfortunate not to be a goal ahead at that point, Moses Simon somehow missing an open goal from all of three yards at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Mbappe added a second from a penalty he won and Pablo Sarabia profited from a defensive error late on to seal the win, but only after Keylor Navas had kept out Kader Bamba's penalty at a delicate point in the game.
Danilo Pereira headed wide in a rare first-half opportunity for PSG, shortly before Simon produced one of the worst misses of this or any other Ligue 1 campaign.
Randal Kolo got away from Abdou Diallo and set up his team-mate for what should have been the simplest of finishes, only for Simon to kick the ball against his standing foot.
After a poor first-half display, PSG needed just 103 seconds to open the scoring after the interval as Herrera picked out the bottom-right corner after being teed up by Mbappe.
Mbappe was gifted the chance to put his side two goals ahead when pushed in the back by Jean-Charles Castelletto, the prolific forward dusting himself down to pick out the bottom-right corner from 12 yards.
Nantes, who have now lost 17 of their last 18 league matches against PSG, missed a penalty of their own 20 minutes from time after Diallo felled Marcus Coco – Navas guessing the right way to thwart Bamba.
It was then left to Sarabia to seal all three points as he intercepted Imran Louza's weak back pass and lifted the ball over Alban Lafont.