Mitchell delaying Leipzig future decision amid Man Utd links

By Opta
RB Leipzig head of recruitment Paul Mitchell
Berlin, April 15: Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with Paul Mitchell but the RB Leipzig head of recruitment will not decide his future until the end of the season.

Mitchell, who held a similar post at Tottenham, has emerged as a leading contender to become the first director of football at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in appointing Mitchell following the departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat earlier in the year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have not replaced Michael Emenalo after he left his post of technical director in 2017, with club director Marina Granovskaia taking transfer responsibilities since then.

Mitchell confirmed he is aware of the speculation over his future but indicated he will not be pushing to leave Leipzig, who are third in the Bundesliga.

"I also heard the rumours," Mitchell, who has also worked for Southampton, said to Bild.

"But it is clear; I have a contract in Leipzig until 2020.

"I like my job and I am treated very well. There will certainly be a decision in the summer."

Leipzig will have a new coach next season when Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann takes charge.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
