Paul Pogba eager for Manchester United exit

Bengaluru, September 2: It hasn’t been the best of starts for Manchester United in the Premier League. After getting a win on the first matchday, United shockingly lost to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion followed by a sensational 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba took the blame on himself for the shocking defeat to Brighton, while Jose Mourinho was coy over the performance of United in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. And with rising tensions between Mourinho and Pogba, these results have not done any good to the changing room atmosphere of the Red Devils.
Reports now suggest that Pogba is in fact done with his time at Manchester United and might just be on the same page as Jose Mourinho. The third season syndrome. And according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Pogba is intent on returning to Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Pogba was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, however the Spanish giants failed to land the World Cup winner at Camp Nou. The former World record transfer fee holder now wants a return to Serie A with Juventus, where all his career was made and he rose to fame. The idea of linking up with Ronaldo too is exciting for Pogba.
While the Red Devils and Juventus are to clash in the Champions League group stage this season, if the World Cup winner was to change allegiances for the second half of the campaign he would not be cup tied under new rules set by UEFA. Earlier rules prohibited players from playing for two different clubs in a same season in European competitions, but UEFA has now changed the rules.
Pogba left United as a 19-year old to Juventus and won four back to back Serie A titles in his four season at Juventus, only to return to United for a then world record fee of 100mn euros.