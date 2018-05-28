Paul Pogba wants to join former club Juventus

Bengaluru, May 28: Manchester United and France superstar Paul Pogba is unhappy at the club and has instructed his agent, Mino Raiola, to begin working on a transfer back to Juventus this summer, according to reports.
The French midfielder fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho midway through the season, briefly losing his place in the United starting XI as the two even argued over formation and tactics according to some reports.
Mourinho relented and used a three-man midfield towards the backend of the season, with Ander Herrera’s inclusion giving Pogba the freedom he had craved.
However, Italian newspaper Tuttosport report that their relationship remains extremely fragile and that has prompted Pogba to look for a summer move away from Old Trafford.
Raiola is more than happy to accommodate Pogba’s desire, with the agent also having fallen out with Mourinho and already moved a number of his clients away from Manchester United.
Raiola was furious with the Red Devils when they shipped out Henrikh Mkhitayran to Arsenal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his move later.
At one point, the Red Devils had a horde of Raiola’s players but things have deteriorated quickly.
Raiola is ready to begin paving the way for Pogba to return to Juventus, though the Frenchman will need to take a significant pay cut in order for the Serie A champions to be able to afford him.
The Red Devils will also have to be persuaded to let Pogba go, though Mourinho is thought to be willing to sacrifice a player he broke the transfer record to sign just two years ago.
Mourinho would be especially inclined to lose Pogba if it meant the club could afford Gareth Bale, who delivered almost a come-and-get-me plea to Mourinho following his heroics for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday (May 26).
Manchester United are close to signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio to bolster their midfield but they might still not fancy losing Pogba because their midfield ranks have depleted anyway with Michael Carrick retiring and Maraouane Fellaini set to leave.
