Guardiola wants Silva at Man City beyond 2020

By Opta
David Silva
David Silva is contracted until the end of next season, but Pep Guardiola wants him to stay at Manchester City longer.

London, January 26: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants David Silva to remain at the Premier League club beyond the end of his deal in 2020.

Silva, 33, has become a star for City, winning three league titles and an FA Cup since arriving from Valencia in 2010.

The playmaker is contracted until the end of next season, but Guardiola would love to see the Spaniard – who has previously said he is likely to leave at the conclusion of his deal – stay at City beyond that.

"In this kind of case, it depends on the player. For me, if he is fit and his performances are the same as this season, I'm more than delighted," he told a news conference.

"It's not easy to find around the world .

"But I think they have to decide for themselves. At that age, your mind controls your legs and your desire and willingness to stay.

"It depends on him."

Ahead of City's hosting of Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday, Silva has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 games in all competitions this season.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
