Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to Barca B

By
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester, September 13: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to return to Barcelona before he ends his coaching career to take charge of the B team once more.

The 47-year-old took over Barca B in 2007 before becoming coach of the senior side a year later, following the departure of Frank Rijkaard.

Guardiola won three LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups in a memorable four years before enjoying similar levels of success with Bayern Munich.

Now in his third season with City, he is hoping to defend the Premier League title they won last season with a record-breaking points tally of 100 and has already hinted at staying in England for a decade.

However, Guardiola hopes to conclude his career in the dugout in the same place that it started.

"My teams are going to try to play how I want," he said to Jorge Valdano on Universo Valdano.

"I will finish where I started; my final steps will be with youth teams. Hopefully, it will be Barca's."

Guardiola has previously ruled out returning to Camp Nou to coach the senior Barca side but has been linked with a possible return as sporting director.

His contract with City expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India defeat Pakistan
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue