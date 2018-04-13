Pep Guardiola wants key signings in the summer

Bengaluru, April 13: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he needs two more pieces to solve his Champions League puzzle at the Etihad.
The Spanish manager admitted this week he feared for some time his team were not yet good enough to win Europe’s top prize and that indeed happened as his side bowed out of the Champions League from the quarter finals losing 5-1 on aggregate to local rivals Liverpool.
The former Barcelona manager, however, has no plans to rip up his squad and start again and will look to fine-tune with two key signings this summer.
Guardiola aims to bring in a defensive midfielder as well as an attacking player who can play out wide or through the middle.
In the last two windows the Cityzens missed out on Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez.
Leicester winger Mahrez could again come into consideration, while Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar are also being considered.
Guardiola also wants cover for Fernandinho, who is 32, and has been overworked in his role in front of the back four.
Man City made an inquiry for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred in January, but the Brazilian’s £50million asking price was too high.
The Cityzens are now likely to switch their attention to Napoli’s Jorginho and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund.
Sao Paulo youngster Eder Militao has also been linked with an Etihad move but Pep Guardiola is unlikely to be content with an inexperienced player like him.
Guardiola is happy with his pool of centre-backs, providing skipper Vincent Kompany suffers no further injuries.
But the Belgian, 32, will be going into the final year of his contract this summer and will have to be replaced at some point.
Guardiola feels the return of £49.3m left-back Benjamin Mendy from a cruciate knee injury will be like a new signing.
The French ace, nearly fit again, was a revelation in the handful of games he played before injury in September.
Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure, 34, is likely to be the only senior player to leave this summer. His contract is up in June when his memorable eight-year stay at the Etihad will come to an end.
