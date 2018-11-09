Arsenal target hints about move

Kolkata, November 9: Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe has hinted he is ready to leave Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille sparking a potential Gunners move for the winger.
The Ivorian has been tipped to join the Unai Emery revolution at the Emirates, but he could cost the Gunners as much as £44m.
Pepe has bagged seven in his last nine games for the Ligue 1 side, catching the attention of Germany's two biggest clubs, as well as the North London side.
Added that to his seven assists this term and it is no wonder he is being touted for a big move.
Arsenal are not the only big club interested in the Ivorian though with German duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich both monitoring his progress.
He said: "A preference between Borussia Dortmund, Bayern or Arsenal? They're all big clubs.
"I was not aware of these rumours, although it's nice.
"Will I leave Lille at the end of the season?
"We do not even know what I'll be doing tomorrow."
Lille signed Pepe from Angers in 2017 and Christophe Galtier's side are currently third in the Ligue 1 standings.
Young midfielder Jonathan Bamba has also made the headlines this season for Lille thanks to his form with seven goals for the Great Danes.
Arsenal are undergoing an exciting resurgence under Emery, with 12 wins and two draws in their last 14 games after a tough start that saw them lose to Chelsea and Manchester City.
But it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will be given the funds to add to his squad in January as he did not spend too much in the summer.
Emery is reportedly not adamant about spending money in January and wants to spend if only the board is happy to. The patient approach of the manager might mean that Arsenal might resist from spending in January and spend huge in the next summer.