Pirlo leaves Juventus as Allegri looks set for return

Bengaluru, May 28: Juventus have announced the departure of head coach Andrea Pirlo as Massimiliano Allegri looks set to return to the club as his successor.
Pirlo signed a two-year deal to take over from Maurizio Sarri as Bianconeri boss last August, but the 42-year-old rookie boss failed to live up to expectations.
The former Italy playmaker failed to guide Juve to what would have been a 10th consecutive Serie A title and has paid the price after just one season in charge.
"Good luck. Than you for everything," Juventus tweeted from their official handle, signalling the end of Pirlo's short stint.
Thank you for everything, @Pirlo_official!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 28, 2021
Juventus edged into the Champions League for 2021-22 by finishing fourth as Inter won the Scudetto.
The Turin giants tumbled out of this season's Champions League in March at the hands of Porto, losing on away goals at the round-of-16 stage.
Juventus to cut short Pirlo experiment and reappoint Allegri - reports
Earlier, Italian sport dailies La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport both reported an agreement had been reached with Allegri.
The same was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.
"Official. Andrea Pirlo has been sacked by Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri will be announced soon as new manager," Romano tweeted.
Official. Andrea Pirlo has been sacked by Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri will be announced soon as new manager. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021
Allegri has been out of work since leaving the Turin giants two years ago, but he had been linked with Real Madrid before news emerged of the likely change at Juventus.
Juventus were champions of Italy in five consecutive seasons under the experienced Allegri.
They were beaten Champions League finalists with the 53-year-old at the helm in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
Allegri's side also lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions during his first stint with Juve.
(With OPTA inputs)