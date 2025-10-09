WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

Football Carlo Ancelotti Highlights Importance Of Player Attitude For Brazil's World Cup Success Carlo Ancelotti stresses that the collective attitude of players is more crucial than tactical strategies as Brazil gears up for the World Cup. He aims to refine their game while fostering a positive team atmosphere. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Carlo Ancelotti emphasises that the mindset of his players is more crucial than tactical plans as Brazil gears up for the World Cup next year. The Italian coach took charge of Brazil in May after leaving Real Madrid, ensuring their qualification for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Under his leadership, Brazil has achieved two victories, one draw, and one defeat.

Brazil's recent loss to Bolivia by 1-0 in their final qualifier placed them fifth in the CONMEBOL standings. They are set to play a friendly against South Korea on Friday before heading to Japan for another match on Tuesday. Ancelotti has experimented with various formations in his initial four games as he seeks the optimal setup for the World Cup.

Ancelotti believes that refining game strategy is essential but insists that player attitude on the field is paramount. He stated, "I think more tactical work is needed to refine game strategy...the most important part is not the strategy; it is the attitude of the players on the pitch." He appreciates how well his team defended in June and September, noting their compactness and intensity.

The coach highlights that while formations can vary—whether playing with four, three, or five attackers—the quality displayed on the field is what truly counts. He values the positive team atmosphere fostered by player professionalism and attitude.

Ancelotti identifies ball possession as an area needing improvement. He urges his players to showcase their individual skills during matches. "The team has to show the individual quality it has," he remarked, acknowledging Brazil's abundance of talent.

In the previous World Cup held in 2022, Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia through penalties. The team aims to secure a record-extending sixth World Cup title next July but hasn't won since 2002.

World Cup Aspirations

Ancelotti stresses that every squad member is focused on winning rather than individual accolades. "Each of us thinks about the goal...we have to win the World Cup," he said. He desires players who aspire to triumph at the World Cup rather than seeking personal glory.

Brazil's journey under Ancelotti continues as they prepare for upcoming challenges with a clear objective in mind—lifting the prestigious trophy once again.