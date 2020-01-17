Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Playing in Kolkata Derby a "stirring" feeling like no other: Yusa Katsumi

By

Kolkata, January 17: As Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and Quess East Bengal renew their iconic rivalry in the famed 'Kolkata Derby' at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Hero I-League on Sunday (January 19),

Yusa Katsumi, who has played for both the clubs stated "playing in the Kolkata Derby is feeling which cannot be compared to anything else."

"I have some very good memories with Mohun Bagan, especially of playing in the Kolkata Derby," Katsumi, who won the Hero I-League in 2014-15 with Bagan, told i-league.org.

"Playing in the derby is definitely a great experience. When you see the packed stadium and the fans all cheering for you, it is a really stirring feeling that you can't get anywhere else."

Kolkata Derby: A tale of two clubs, one City of Joy and a 'fight for pride'

When asked about his favorite memory of playing in Indian football's biggest match-up, he said: "My best moment was in the 2013-14 season when I played for Mohun Bagan against East Bengal in the Calcutta League. We won 1-0 and I scored the only game of the match, so it was really nice."

In 2017, the Japanese playmaker was signed by East Bengal as he switched forces and went up against the side where he was a firm fan-favorite. "In that season, playing against Mohun Bagan was an unique and exciting experience - something that I really enjoyed. Both clubs are two of the biggest in the country and it is an honour to have represented both," he pronounced.

Katsumi is currently part of defending Hero I-League champions Chennai City FC. "I am proud to be a part of Chennai City FC. All of us believe in the coach's philosophy and look to enjoy our game out on the pitch," he stated. "The management is wonderful, and I am enjoying my time here."

The Kolkata Derby clash between Mohun Bagan will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 19, 2020. The kick-off is slated for 5 pm and will be broadcast live on DSport, Fancode and Kolkata TV.

Source: Press Release

More KOLKATA DERBY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUM 2 - 0 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 21:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue