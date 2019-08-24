Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pogba can't be Keane, Veron, Scholes, Giggs and Cantona – Solskjaer

By Opta
Manchester United cannot expect too much from Paul Pogba, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said
Manchester United cannot expect too much from Paul Pogba, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said

London, August 24: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down expectations around Paul Pogba, saying the midfielder could not be Roy Keane, Juan Sebastian Veron, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona in one player.

Pogba remains at Old Trafford despite being linked with a move away throughout the close season, but the 26-year-old was criticised after missing a penalty during a draw at Wolves on Monday.

Solskjaer has praised the France midfielder's all-round abilities, but warned United could be asking for too much from Pogba.

"We can all see Paul was disappointed when he missed a penalty. He doesn't deserve this," he told reporters on Friday.

"He is, as I've said so many times, and he's said it himself, when you sign for Man United, you become a Manc and, once a Manc is always a Manc, and he gives his absolute everything for the club every week.

"He expects a lot from himself as well, so it doesn't frustrate me. We expect a lot from him, but we know we can't get Roy Keane, Veron, Scholes, Giggs, Cantona in one player. It's hard, but he's a top, top player.

"I know people expect him to do absolutely everything on a football pitch, but he's got so many qualities that we're seeing different qualities from Paul this year, compared to last season, and he's a leader in the group. So, I expect the fans to be behind him, yes."

Pogba was criticised for taking the penalty against Wolves just a week after Marcus Rashford had converted a spot-kick in a resounding victory over Chelsea.

But Solskjaer, whose side host Crystal Palace on Saturday, confirmed that duo were still on penalty duties for United.

"I'm sure you're going to see Paul Pogba score a pen for United again," he said.

"We're practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LUD 2 - 1 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue