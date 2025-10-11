Football Roberto Martinez Denies Any Conflict Between Portugal And PSG Over Joao Neves' Injury Roberto Martinez has dismissed suggestions of a conflict between Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain over Joao Neves' injury. He emphasised the strong communication between both teams and confirmed that Neves was called up only when fit. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Roberto Martinez has dismissed any claims of a disagreement between Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain regarding Joao Neves' injury. Neves, who was instrumental in PSG's Champions League victory last season, has been sidelined for four games due to a left thigh injury. Despite this, Martinez included him in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Hungary.

Neves had to withdraw from international duty earlier this week, leading to Lazio's Nuno Tavares being called up as his replacement. Martinez emphasized that there is no conflict with PSG, stating, "Our relationship with PSG is perfect. Everything that has been said outside is not true." He assured that communication between medical teams is strong.

Martinez clarified that Neves would not have been selected if there were doubts about his fitness. He mentioned, "There was a possibility that Joao would play the last [PSG] game. We don't call up players who are not fit." This highlights the careful consideration given to player health.

Portugal will face the Republic of Ireland at Sporting CP's Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday. They currently lead Group F with six points from two matches. Meanwhile, Ireland sits at the bottom with just one point after losing 2-1 to Armenia in their previous match.

Hungary also has one point from their first two games. Martinez remains cautious about underestimating opponents, saying, "The most important thing is to perform as well as possible against Ireland and try to go step by step." He stressed the need for focus and preparation.

Martinez's Strategy and Focus

The coach acknowledged the unusual nature of this qualifying cycle, noting there is little room for mistakes. "This qualifying cycle is weird; there is no margin for error," he said. Despite this challenge, he expressed confidence in their preparations and training sessions.

Martinez warned against complacency, highlighting Ireland's challenging trip to Armenia and expecting a strong response from them. "We only think about this game; anything else can be dangerous," he stated, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on each match individually.