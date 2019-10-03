Predicted Manchester United XI to play against AZ Alkmaar

Kolkata, October 3: Manchester United may be struggling in Premier League, but could have full control of Europa League Group L with a win on Thursday night at AZ Alkmaar after their opening 1-0 win over Astana.
With sluggish performance and an increasing casualty list, the United boss is also facing a number of selection headaches.
Concerns over the playing surface at the Cars Jeans Stadion has made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's task all the more tough.
Paul Pogba has been left out of the squad, remaining in Manchester to receive treatment for an ankle knock. Along with him Anthony Martial and Phil Jones too will be sidelined due to injuries.
Solskjaer fielded a relatively weak side against Astana in their home game in the last tie with a number of academy stars getting the first-team shot.
But with the Red Devils facing a stronger opponent than before he may field his best team.
Here is our predicted line-up which could play against Alkmaar.
Goalkeeper
David de Gea is expected to rested with Sergio Romero set to deputise in goal again after keeping a clean sheet in the opening Europa League tie.
Defence
Axel Tuanzebe who was drafted in for the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford may retain his place. Youngster Brandon Williams may be slotted into the right-back role while Marcos Rojo could play in his usual left-back position. Diogo Dalot as the right-back is also a possibility.
Midfield
Pogba’s injury will force Solskjaer to make a change, with Fred expected to get a chance to impress while Scott McTominay may get rest, with Nemanja Matic replacing him.
Attack
Mason Greenwood is likely to get his second start of the Europa League ahead of Rashford. The 18-year-old has had a dream debut in the earlier week when he scored the only goal against Astana. Solskjaer is now likely to put faith in him again.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes, James, Greenwood
Kick off
Thursday, October 3
AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United
10.30pm IST at Cars Jeans Stadion