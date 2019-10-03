Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Predicted Manchester United XI to play against AZ Alkmaar

By
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some tough calls to make.

Kolkata, October 3: Manchester United may be struggling in Premier League, but could have full control of Europa League Group L with a win on Thursday night at AZ Alkmaar after their opening 1-0 win over Astana.

With sluggish performance and an increasing casualty list, the United boss is also facing a number of selection headaches.

Concerns over the playing surface at the Cars Jeans Stadion has made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's task all the more tough.

Paul Pogba has been left out of the squad, remaining in Manchester to receive treatment for an ankle knock. Along with him Anthony Martial and Phil Jones too will be sidelined due to injuries.

Solskjaer fielded a relatively weak side against Astana in their home game in the last tie with a number of academy stars getting the first-team shot.

But with the Red Devils facing a stronger opponent than before he may field his best team.

Here is our predicted line-up which could play against Alkmaar.

Goalkeeper

David de Gea is expected to rested with Sergio Romero set to deputise in goal again after keeping a clean sheet in the opening Europa League tie.

Defence

Axel Tuanzebe who was drafted in for the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford may retain his place. Youngster Brandon Williams may be slotted into the right-back role while Marcos Rojo could play in his usual left-back position. Diogo Dalot as the right-back is also a possibility.

Midfield

Pogba’s injury will force Solskjaer to make a change, with Fred expected to get a chance to impress while Scott McTominay may get rest, with Nemanja Matic replacing him.

Attack

Mason Greenwood is likely to get his second start of the Europa League ahead of Rashford. The 18-year-old has had a dream debut in the earlier week when he scored the only goal against Astana. Solskjaer is now likely to put faith in him again.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes, James, Greenwood

Kick off

Thursday, October 3

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United

10.30pm IST at Cars Jeans Stadion

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ZNT 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue