Premier League 2018-19 fixtures: Arsenal host Manchester City on opening day

Champions Manchester City will visit Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal
London, June 14: Arsenal will host Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Unai Emery's first league match in charge of the Gunners sees him face off against Pep Guardiola's record-breaking champions at Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United start with a home game against Leicester City, while Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham travel to Newcastle United for the second opening day in a row and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first match back in the Premier League will be a daunting visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Championship winners Wolves start at home to Everton, Fulham host Crystal Palace in a London derby and Cardiff City head to England's south coast to take on Bournemouth.

The matches will take place over the weekend of August 11-12, subject to changes based on live broadcasts.

Premier League 2018-19 opening matches:

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Manchester City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves v Everton

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
