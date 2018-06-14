Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester derby on November 10

London, June 14: Manchester City will host neighbours Manchester United on November 10 in the 2018-19 Premier League season.
The showdown between last season's top two is scheduled to take place the weekend before the final international break of 2018, while the return game at Old Trafford will be played on March 16.
United tackle Liverpool at Anfield on December 15 and host the Champions League finalists on February 23, while Jose Mourinho's latest return to Chelsea is scheduled for October 20.
The first Merseyside derby of the season will be held at Anfield on December 1, with the reverse clash at Goodison Park set for March 2.
Pep Guardiola's reigning champions travel to Arsenal on the opening weekend in a daunting start to life in England for Gunners boss Unai Emery, who takes his side to Chelsea a week later.
United take on Tottenham at Old Trafford on August 25 during what looks set to be an enthralling opening month of the new season.
The north London derby at Emirates Stadium is on December 1, with the meeting at the new White Hart Lane at the start of March. Spurs host Chelsea on November 24 and head to Stamford Bridge on February 27.
Manuel Pellegrini, the new West Ham boss, makes his return to former club City on February 27.
Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures:
Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018
Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018
Manchester United v Tottenham: 25/08/2018
Tottenham v Liverpool: 15/09/2018
Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018
Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018
Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018
Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018
Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018
Tottenham v Chelsea: 24/11/2018
Liverpool v Everton: 01/12/2018
Arsenal v Tottenham: 01/12/2018
Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018
Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018
Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018
Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018
Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019
Tottenham v Manchester United: 12/01/2019
Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019
Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019
Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019
Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019
Chelsea v Tottenham: 27/02/2019
Tottenham v Arsenal: 02/03/2019
Everton v Liverpool: 02/03/2019
Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019
Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019
Liverpool v Tottenham: 30/03/2019
Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019
Manchester City v Tottenham: 20/04/2019
Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends