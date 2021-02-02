Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head points table so far in 2020-21

Bengaluru, Feb 2: The midway mark of the Premier League campaign has already crossed but still, the league table looks to be changing colours with each passing week.
Defending winners Liverpool have been pretty inconsistent compared to their solid last season and now sits third in the table after a couple of disappointing weeks. However, their record against the rest of the 'big six’ is still pretty superior compared to other rivals and it could be their key to improvement for the rest of the campaign.
Below we’ve taken a look at every big six teams and their head-to-head total points gain so far in the Premier League:
1. Liverpool: 14 points
Despite growing injury issues at the back, Jurgen Klopp's men have gained the most points out of the big-six, winning four times, drawing twice and losing none. They have scored 11 goals in the process and conceded just four times. Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal have suffered defeats against them.
2. Tottenham: 10 points
Mourinho may be struggling for consistency however has kept a fine record against big-six teams so far. He has won three games, lost twice and drew once so far. In the process, he has defeated Arsenal, City while a 6-1 victory over his former side Manchester United has been a memorable one.
3. Manchester City: 8 points
The current league leaders have lost just once against the big-six however have drawn twice and won the same. City also have scored five times and conceded four in the process.
4. Arsenal: 7 points
Arteta has a moderate result against a big-six team this season winning just twice, drawing once while he has suffered defeat on three occasions. Arsenal have netted only five goals in those six games and conceded seven times.
5. Manchester United: 4 points
United have lost just twice against big-six sides this season but they are yet to win any game against any giants. They have drawn four times so far, finding the back of the net once while conceding seven goals.
6. Chelsea: 2 points
The departed Frank Lampard has left behind a poor record against big-six sides this season, winning none and losing thrice which is the worst among the six rivals.