Three Premier League clubs who should move for Aston Villa star midfielder

Kolkata, December 27: Aston Villa could be dealt with a massive blow in January with reports in England claiming that their star player and skipper Jack Grealish could be on his way out of the Premier League club.
The 24-year-old has been linked with moves away from Villa Park for a long time now, but somehow a deal never materialised. However, now that Grealish has led Villa back to the Premier League and he has been impressive despite the team struggling as a unit, his stock has has gone even higher.
Grealish has been one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League this season despite playing for a team like Aston Villa who have hardly stayed above the danger zone. He has given his all for his boyhood club for so long and it is high time for him to bid a goodbye next summer if not in January. Here, we will look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking for the 24-year-old.
Arsenal
Arsenal are having a season to forget and are not even in the top half after halfway into the season. They have already parted ways with Unai Emery, the man the board chose to replace the iconic Arsene Wenger and it is evident that they lack the necessary quality to challenge top top teams of the Premier League like Liverpool and Manchester City. A major squad overhaul is needed at the Emirates and Grealish can be someone who can prove to be a wonderful signing for the Gunners. He is creative, hard-working and is a natural leader. And, being home-grown is an added advantage.
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs are set to lose their talisman Christian Eriksen in the summer with his contract expiry. In fact, the Dane could move in January itself if the north London club receive a good offer for the 27-year-old. Eriksen's void will be a pretty big one to fill, but Grealish is someone who could prove to be a brilliant successor of the former Ajax midfielder in the number ten role. Grealish is also capable of playing on either flank as well as in a three-man midfield. And, such a versatile player would be a welcome addition to Jose Mourinho's side.
Manchester United
United have been searching for a quality number ten for years now and that could finally come to an end if they make a move for Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old would walk into the starting XI of the Red Devils and provide them the much-needed creativity they are missing at the moment. Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard have both been highly inconsistent in the number ten role and it is easy to see that a much better player is needed and Grealish certainly looks like a solid upgrade.