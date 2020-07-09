Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Egan's late winner sees Blades stun Wolves, Burnley beat Hammers

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, July 9: Wolves' Champions League aspirations were further dented as they suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Sheffield United, while Burnley beat struggling West Ham by the same scoreline.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Nuno Espirito Santo's men could have moved level with fifth-placed Manchester United with a win on Wednesday but, having seen Ruben Neves hit the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half, were undone by John Egan's 93rd-minute winner at Bramall Lane.

Egan headed in Oliver Norwood's corner, having rescued a point at Burnley last time out, to give the Blades a victory that moves them a point behind sixth-placed Wolves.

Burnley are a further two points behind after their success at London Stadium, which keeps West Ham just four points above the bottom three.

Jay Rodriguez's deft header in off the crossbar in the 38th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides, keeping the pressure on the Hammers with four games left.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue