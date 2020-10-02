Premier League Fantasy Picks: Lacazette and Mane vying for the captaincy

London, October 2: With an international break on the horizon, this is the last opportunity for a couple of weeks for fantasy football manager to get some significant points on the board.
It's been a tricky season for predictions so far as well, making it a bit hazardous for picking fantasy teams, with home advantage seemingly going out of the window.
While there were five home wins on matchday two, matchday three produced just two of them.
Even just a single player change can have a massive points swing in fantasy football, so ahead of the weekend action, take a look at our Opta-powered picks – they might just give you the advantage in your league.
KARL DARLOW
With Burnley visiting St James' Park this weekend, Newcastle United fans might just fancy their chances of a clean sheet.
Given Karl Darlow's start to the season, you can see why. He has made more saves (18) than any other goalkeeper, while he also boasts the best saves per 90 minutes average (six).
Only Emiliano Martinez has a better save percentage (100 per cent) than Darlow (81 per cent) – but the Argentinian has played just one game. Burnley have only scored twice this term, so Newcastle will surely be confident.
ANDY ROBERTSON
Liverpool's left-back needs little introduction – over the past few years he will have certainly been among the most popular players in fantasy football given he is routinely part of a good defence but also impacts the game in attack.
He is in one of the most impressive periods of his career as well. He has had a hand in seven goals in his past eight Premier League games for the Reds (two goals, five assists).
Since the 2019-20 season restarted in June, he has six assists in total – that's more than any other player in the division, but Sunday's hosts Aston Villa are yet to concede a goal this term.
TIMOTHY CASTAGNE
Wing-backs are always a popular choice in fantasy football as they are often a great bet for attacking and defensive points – Timothy Castagne encapsulates that.
In three Premier League games since joining from Atalanta, he already has a goal and two assists (the same amounts he managed in all of 2019-20) – that makes him the most productive defender this season.
Leicester have won all three of their matches and host West Ham next. The Hammers showed they are not to be underestimated against Wolves, though the Foxes will expect to have too much for them.
WILFRIED ZAHA
If ever you consider sticking Wilfried Zaha in your team, history suggests it should be before games against Chelsea.
With three goals and three assists in 12 games against the Blues, they are his favoured opposition in the Premier League along with Leicester.
It's also worth considering that Chelsea have been shaky defensively so far, conceding six times in three matches.
SADIO MANE
Expensive he may well be, but if you have Sadio Mane in your team, there's always a strong chance you're going to rake in a few points.
He's already got three in as many games this term, while the stats show that he loves playing against Aston Villa, scoring six times and setting up another two in just six meetings with them.
Southampton fans in particular might remember three of those goals, as they came in a spell of just two minutes and 56 seconds in May 2015, and that remains the Premier League's quickest hat-trick.
CHE ADAMS
Danny Ings isn't the only Southampton striker in good form – Che Adams is worth a look given his recent output.
In his past five Premier League games, Adams has scored three times and got an assist. Overall, that's one more goal involvement in his previous 28 top-flight games.
Saints host West Brom next, the leakiest defence in the league, so introducing Adams – a low-cost option for the time being – could be a masterstroke.
ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE
Predicting Mikel Arteta's choices in attack have proven a little difficult since he took over from Unai Emery. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have both been used as that focal point, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also lining up.
But Lacazette is in particularly fine fettle this season, the Frenchman having scored in all three of Arsenal's Premier League matches.
On top of that, he has been involved in six goals (four scored, two set up) in his past seven home matches in the competition. Sheffield United are up next, and given their struggles in recent weeks, Lacazette looks a solid option.
