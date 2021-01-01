Premier League Fantasy Picks: Ings joined by in-form Zaha and Barnes

London, January 1: There is no let-up in the Premier League's hectic schedule this weekend as leaders Liverpool look to hold off the threat of Manchester United, who are lurking with intent in second place.
Jurgen Klopp's side face a tough test away at Southampton, who will be led by former Reds striker Danny Ings.
The Saints' main man is joined by Wilfried Zaha and Harvey Barnes in our Opta-powered Premier League fantasy picks for what promises to be another enthralling matchweek.
2020 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙖 pic.twitter.com/Eoq8lZcM1c— Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2020
NICK POPE
Burnley have won three of their previous five Premier League games, with goalkeeper Pope central to their success.
Since the beginning of November, the England international has the competition's highest save percentage at 91 per cent.
No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than his five in that period, either. Good luck finding a way past him, Fulham.
JOHN STONES
Stones' Manchester City career looked to be over ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but the England man has enjoyed a renaissance of late.
The 26-year-old has started six games for the club in the Premier League this season – four of which came in December – with City keeping clean sheets in five of those appearances and conceding just one goal in the other.
That compares to just two clean sheets and 11 goals conceded when he has not played. Up next for City and Stones? A visit to Chelsea.
BEN CHILWELL
Trying to get the better of Stones will be Chelsea left-back Chilwell, who has arguably been the most successful of Frank Lamaprd's signings ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
No defender has been involved in more goals (two scored, four assisted) than the former Leicester City left-back, with only Liverpool's Andy Robertson registering more assists (five).
The late volley from @BenChilwell that so nearly gave us all 3 points against Villa. #CFC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/9fJaLTPH8Y— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2020
Only two defenders have scored more goals: Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard and Chilwell's Chelsea team-mate Kurt Zouma.
GYLFI SIGURDSSON
Like Stones, Sigurdsson has been brought in from the cold in recent weeks by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
He is up against one of his favourite opponents next so expect the Iceland international to get some points on the board.
Sigurdsson has been involved in more Premier League goals against West Ham for Everton than any other opponent (two goals, two assists), scoring or assisting in each of his four appearances for the Toffees against the Hammers.
WILFRIED ZAHA
It has not been a stellar start to the season for Crystal Palace, who face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday, but their talismanic forward has been in fine form.
Zaha has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season, twice as many as in the 2019-20 campaign (four in 38 appearances).
Indeed, Zaha is looking to reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for only the second time in his career, also doing so in 2018-19 (10 goals in 34 games).
HARVEY BARNES
Leicester winger Barnes has been attracting admiring glances from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs this season and it is not hard to see why.
The 23-year-old, who takes on Newcastle United next, has scored eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, one more than he did in 42 games last term.
Harvey's th goal of the season securing a point today pic.twitter.com/bgDiMDfOo5— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 28, 2020
Only in 2018-19 (10) has the midfielder netted more goals in all competitions across a single campaign.
DANNY INGS
Ings faces off against former club Liverpool on Monday looking to continue his superb form over the past two years.
Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge of Southampton in December 2018, Ings has been directly involved in 38 goals in the Premier League (31 scored, seven assisted).
That is 16 more than James Ward-Prowse, who has the next most at the club with 22 goal involvements in the same period.