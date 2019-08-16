The big Friday Premier League quiz: August 16, 2019

London, August 16: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?
Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.
All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!
1. Arsenal have won all seven of their previous meetings against Burnley at Emirates Stadium. Who are the only side the Gunners have faced more often at home and won against on each occasion since 2006-07?
2. Newcastle United's last four managers have all lost their first away Premier League match in charge. Can you name each of them?
3. Only two Chelsea bosses have lost their first home Premier League match at the helm (excluding caretaker bosses). Who are they?
4. Jurgen Klopp has suffered defeat to Southampton three times in 11 previous meetings in all competitions as Liverpool boss - against no side has he lost more often. Can you name the other two sides he has lost to on three occasions since taking charge at Anfield?
5. Mauricio Pochettino was the first manager to win away from home against Pep Guardiola in a league match, doing so with Espanyol against Barcelona in 2009. But who is the only coach to have won two away league games against the Catalan?
Answers:
1. Stoke City (10 wins from 10) 2. Alan Pardew, John Carver, Steve McClaren and Rafael Benitez 3. Gianluca Vialli (Feb 1998) and Glenn Hoddle (Aug 1993) 4. Leicester City and Swansea City 5. Jose Mourinho