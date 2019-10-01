Premier League gameweek 7: Heroes and Villains

Bengaluru, Oct 1: Game week seven of the Premier League football again saw a big splurge of goals galore as 29 goals were scored in all. It was the most notable weekend for Leicester City who thrashed Newcastle with five goals while Liverpool maintained their pace at the top with seventh consecutive win over Sheffield United, City edge past Everton in a tricky tie with a 3-1 victory while Chelsea kept their first clean sheet of the season and first win at Stamford Bridge.
Other two biggies Manchester United and Arsenal, however, shared only a point in between them. The most exciting of the weekend occurred in London when despite being 10 men, Spurs fought hard to snatch win against Southampton at home.
Now who gets the plaudits this weekend and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend. We take a look at the heroes and villains of this game week:
Hero - Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
The Algerian was exceptional over the weekend and arguably was the best player in the encounter against Everton running the show from a central, creative role, showing just what he is capable of. He scored one and created a team-high five chances for Manchester City at Goodison Park.
His outstanding cross saw Ilkay Gundogan hit the bar from four yards at 0-0 before his excellent run managed Kevin de Bruyne to find Gabriel Jesus for the opener. He produced a smart freekick to beat Jordan Pickford stepping up at a time when the game was edging towards a draw.
Villain - Hugo Lloris (Spurs)
With Spurs leading by a goal at home but down to ten men, the keeper attempted an unnecessary Cruyff turn on his goal-line, but shockingly left the ball behind, presenting Danny Ings with the simplest of tasks to put it behind the net. His blushes were however somewhat forborne by Harry Kane who scored the second goal of the game lately to eventually win it 2-1.
Hero - Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
The English footballer seems to enjoy a new phase of life under Brendan Rodgers. The 32-year-old has now netted 14 times in 17 matches since the former Celtic man took over at the King Power Stadium. He scored twice in the weekend against Newcastle making his tally to five for the season.
Villain - Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)
Liverpool's 100% win streak was almost broken if not for the decisive fault of the United loanee at home. The newly-promoted side put together an immense fight to deny the league leaders at home but at the 70th min, just a routine shot from Gini Wijnaldum squirm under Henderson and roll slowly over the line much to the delight of the travelling Liverpool supporters which was the only decisive point of the tie.
Hero - Josh King (Bournemouth)
The Norway forward's position has been changed in this season by his boss with rather than playing upfront he now has been put in the left-wing role. His change in position seemed to have affected his game but against West Ham, he rose to the occasion to claim his side earning at least a point. The 27-year-old scored one and claimed the assist for the other in the 2-2 draw as the visitors struggled to get to grips with his off-the-ball movement. It was his only second goal so far this term, but this was a display that indicated at more to come.