Premier League heroes and villains of gameweek 17: Salah and De Bruyne shine

Bengaluru, Dec. 17: With the Premier League season almost touching the midway mark, gameweek 17 again brought us a host of surprise performances apart from Liverpool's dominance over bottom-placed Watford.
Surprise package Leicester City's dream run finally came to an end with Rodger's side drawing against Norwich at home. Defending winners Manchester City, however, outclassed Gunners at their home with a thumping 3-0 victory. Top four aspirant Chelsea suffered a shock defeat against Bournemouth while Manchester United too lost points against Everton at home. It, however, was a good week for Jose Mourinho, who edged past Wolves with an injury-time winner and now is just behind Chelsea in the league table.
There have been several extraordinary signs of brilliance over the weekend but let's take a look at who get the plaudits and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend.
Hero: Kevin de Bruyne
City hit three in a single game, rattling down Arsenal but the scoreline could have been much bigger. The Belgian midfielder was the main driving force in building up most of the goals. Two goals and one assist for the ever creative Belgian, taking his goal involvements to 16 in his same Premier League games for Man City this season already.
Villain: Ismaila Sarr
Liverpool registered a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Watford back in the weekend but there could have been a bit more excitement in the game if not for their awful performance in front of goal. Sarr missed a gilt-edged chance against Liverpool in what could go down as one of the worst misses of the season so far. Gerard Deulofeu's cross was shunned away by goalkeeper Alisson right into the feet of Sarr, who only had to make any form of reasonable contact to turn the ball home. But he miskicked the ball and could only watch it on a roll.
Hero: Mo Salah
The Egyptian after a dry run of games now looks to be back in form once again and his heroics saw him punishing a struggling Watford almost single-handedly. The Hornets put in one of their best performances of the season to date but were punished by a clinical Salah who scored from a brilliant counter-attack on the 38th minute and late into the second half with a cheeky flick to make it 2-0. Salah has now 57 goal involvement in 52 games at Anfield which is certainly astonishing.