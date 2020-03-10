Premier League heroes and villains this weekend

Bengaluru, March 8: Another weekend of the Premier League has brought us another host of surprise performances continued with Liverpool's dominance.
Liverpool's invincibility at Anfield continues with the leaders having a 22 point lead with only two wins needed for their maiden PL title. But the talking points of the week surely features Manchester United who claimed neighbourhood liberties with a derby victory over City at Old Trafford. However, the win still has not fetched them a place in the top four as the Red Devils still remain three points adrift courtesy of Chelsea's thrashing of Everton.
Elsewhere, Arsenal managed a scrappy win against West Ham at home however Mourinho could not overcome injury scare in another game as they had to settle for a draw against Burnley.
There have been several extraordinary signs of brilliance over the weekend but who gets the plaudits this weekend and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend? Here's a look:
Hero: Dean Henderson
Henderson continues to impress admirers during the impressive loan spell at Bramall Lane where he produced yet another majestic display to keep his team at the winning bay, with a 1-0 win over Norwich City. The England shot-stopper was rarely tested but stood up tall when it mattered the most. He made an astounding triple save to deny Norwich a goal, adding his clean sheet tally to 10 now.
Villain: Ederson
Most of the goalkeepers have had a good time back in the weekend however it was a contrasting time for the Manchester City keeper. United put on a tough fight to claim yet another win against their neighbours, with a 2-0 victory. However Ederson could have done much better to keep out both the goals. In the first occasion, Anthony Martial's near-post shot got past under his gloves while in the second occasion, in the dying minutes of the game a sloppy ball out from his end reached to McTominay who scored from 40 yards out to end the tie.
Hero: Mason Mount
Mount's form of late has been inconsistent at best. But in an injury ravelled Chelsea side, he controlled the midfield against Everton, handing his side two back to back big wins. His excellent half-volley opened the scoring for the side who managed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.
Villain: Ben Mee
Chelsea's visit to Turf Moor looked to be on the edge with the home side exposed to Mourinho's men throughout the game. A sneaky goal from Chris Wood put the home side ahead and they looked to be on course to score another one or two before defender Mee, poured water on all the doings by conceding a silly penalty. The spot-kick gave Spurs an easy route back into the game in Lancashire and they managed to dig out a draw eventually.