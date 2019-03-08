Football

Premier League investigating Manchester City allegations

By Opta
etihad stadium - cropped

London, March 8: Manchester City are the subject of a Premier League investigation into allegations regarding the club's finances, youth player recruitment and third-party ownership.

The announcement comes just a day after the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) confirmed it is also investigating the Premier League leaders following allegations made against the club and their owners by German publication Der Spiegel, which drew upon documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks.

The articles included claims of Sheikh Mansour's City regime topping up multi-million-pound sponsorship deals with Abu Dhabi companies in order to circumvent UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules relating to how much money owners can put into a club.

The Football Association is investigating another of the allegations that City made an illegal payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the England winger was 14 years old and playing for Watford.

In a statement released on Friday, the Premier League said: "The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is an ongoing dialogue with the club.

"The league has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of academy player recruitment and third-party ownership.

"We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and details surrounding them.

"We will make no further comment until this process has concluded."

    Friday, March 8, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
