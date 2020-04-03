Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Premier League will not resume at start of May

By Tom Webber

London, April 3: The Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May and will only return to action once it "is safe and appropriate to do so".

England's top tier was initially suspended until April 3 after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

The hiatus was subsequently extended until at least April 30 due to the spread of COVID-19 and the league has effectively been put on hold indefinitely, though there remains a commitment to fulfil all outstanding fixtures.

Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 percent pay hit

A Premier League statement read: "At a meeting of Premier League shareholders today, clubs discussed in detail how to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

"The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

"With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition. However, any return to play will only be with the full support of the government and when medical guidance allows."

Dates are now available for club football to be played in June and July after Euro 2020 and the Copa America were postponed by a year.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Werner signing put on hold
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue