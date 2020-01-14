Premier League records Liverpool could break this season

Bengaluru, January 14: The season is well over the halfway mark and Liverpool are in pole position to finally end their long wait for a Premier League title this season.
The Anfield side during their current run have not lost yet in the league and have only dropped points against Manchester United.
Nineteen wins in 20 games and a 14-point lead in the League with a game to spare shows how dominant Liverpool have been this season. Their draw against United stopped them from creating a record for most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City.
However, their win against Tottenham now has put them in the record books again after 21 game weeks, with most points gained in a top-five league in top-flight history.
They have matched some incredible numbers already in the process. However, with the season still a long way to go there are several records they can break this season.
Most consecutive home wins
Liverpool have 18 home victories on a trot but Manchester City registered 20 at a go in between 2011 and 2012. They will have the chance to create the record if they win against Manchester United, Southampton and West Ham.
Most consecutive wins
Guardiola created the record in 2017 with 18 wins. Liverpool almost matched it this season but a draw against United stopped it from happening. They now need to win seven games on a trot till February 29th to create a new record.
Most points in a season
The highest point in the Pl was set by City in 2017 with 100 points. Liverpool currently have 61 points and if they manage to win 14 more, they would achieve it.
Most away wins in a season
Another record created by City during their 2017-18 season where they won 16 of their 19 away games. Liverpool have 8 away wins so far and will break the record if they win nine out of ten remaining games.
Most home wins in a season
Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City won 18 of their 19 home games in their title-winning season in 2005-06, 2010-11 and 2018-19 respectively. Liverpool have won all of their home games so far but have to make a clean sheep to achieve it.
Longest unbeaten run
Liverpool have gone 38 games unbeaten over two seasons but have to go the same for 12 games further to break Arsenal's 49 games barrier created during the invincible and the next campaign.
Most wins in a season
Manchester City won 32 games out of 38 in 2017 to achieve the feat. Liverpool just needs 12 more wins out of 17 to create a new record.