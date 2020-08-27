Premier League's top 10 costly players per minute

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Most of the Premier League players get a big salary but not all of them earn it through hard work. There are several Premier League stars who earn an awful lot of money but without doing justice on the field.
Recently, BettingOdds.com carried out a study into this, analysing every Premier League team’s highest-paid player per minute played. Among them, we have selected the top 10 names who have pocketed the most last season per minute:
(Yearly salaries were decreased to allow for weeks missed with injuries before being divided by the number of minutes they played. Plus no on-loan players were covered or back-up goalkeepers who did not earn at least five appearances.)
1) Oumar Niasse
The Everton forward was the most costly, taking home £138,947 every minute after just 19 min played with a weekly salary of £55,000. He appeared just three times before going on loan to Cardiff in January.
2) Borja Baston
Aston Villa signed the striker on a free transfer, who left Swansea six months before the end of his contract in order to remove himself from their wage bill. But he played for only 16 minutes this season costing a massive £89,375 per minute. His weekly wage was £55,000.
3) Jordon Ibe
The Bournemouth winger just managed 48 minutes into the season costing his side £35,156 Per Minute while on the books with £37,500 a week wage.
4) Joao Pedro
Watford signed the attacker from Fluminense in January but he only accumulated 22 min in the Premier League, costing the team £26,136 Per Minute while earning £23,000 per week.
5) Domingos Quina
The Watford midfielder who was signed from West Ham played just 18 min last campaign but cost his side £23,111-per-minute despite a modest weekly wage of £8,000.
6) Michy Batshuayi
The Blues forward is sixth in this listing who earns £100,000-per-week but played just 226 minutes in the league pocketing £23,009-per-minute.
7) Carlos Sanchez
West Ham have had to shell out £21,239 Per Minute for the midfielder who earned £50,000 a week playing just 113 minutes last season.
8) Albian Ajeti
Another Hammers player to feature in this list. The Swiss professional joined the club in Summer on a four-year deal, with a £50,000 a week but managed just 132 minutes in the Premier League costing his team £19,318 per min. He has been one of the notable flops in the league this season.
9) Phil Jones
The injury-prone Manchester United defender fell behind in the pecking order at Old Trafford and garnered just 135 minutes in the League. His massive £75,000 a week meant that he cost the Red Devils £18,333 per-min.
10) Eric Bailly
Another Manchester United player to be in this listing. Bailly could manage just 148 minutes in the Premier League due to fitness issues and performance factor. Him waiting in the sidelines cost United a whopping £17,297 per min while he is on a massive £80,000 weekly wage.