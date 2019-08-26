Premier League: Three players from Championship who have impressed this season

3. John McGinn
John McGinn was one of the best players in the Championship last season and was also named Aston Villa Player of the Year. It was his goal in the Championship playoff final against Derby County that took them to the Premier League and he has certainly impressed so far in the Premier League.
He has scored once and assisted once in three games so far and has been quite impressive in central midfield.
Villa won their first game of the season beating much stronger Everton on match day three and McGinn was the provider for one of their goals. They also were largely impressive in the 3-1 loss against Spurs on the opening day where he was the sole scorer for Villa.
2. Todd Cantwell
Daniel Farke's Norwich City, the Championship winners last season, has won just one of their three games so far this season but have impressed all with their fearless attacking display.
Their losses came against Liverpool and Chelsea and the one against Chelsea was a pretty close game as well.
One of the most impressive players for the Canaries has been young winger Todd Cantwell who has scored once and assisted twice in three games.
The 21-year-old has impressed everyone with his creativity, work rate and decision making in the final third and looks one of the players to watch out for the rest of the campaign.
3. Teemu Pukki
Strikers in particular tend to find life in the Premier League hardest after Championship but Teemu Pukki has proven the trend wrong.
The Finnish has been tremendous so far this campaign with five goals in three games and has also one assist to his name.
He already has a Premier League hat-trick to his name against Newcastle and has scored one each against big boys Liverpool and Chelsea.
The former Seviila, Schalke and Celtic forward who was the Championship top-scorer last season, has been among the best players in the League so far and has made his case for the August Player of the Month award as well.