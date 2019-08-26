Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Three players from Championship who have impressed this season

By
Three players from Championship who have impressed this season

Bengaluru, Aug 26: The step to Premier League from Championship is not an easy one. It's a completely different ball game in the Premier League and attackers especially find life much harder in the top tier of English football.

While the Championship tends to be a more open game, Premier League is much more resolute and physical and the level is much higher as well. However, we have seen some amazing players over the years making their names in the Premier League right after their step up from the Championship and this season so far has not been an exception.

It's just been three games into the season and already we have seen some amazing performances from players coming from the championship and the most impressive three of them will be mentioned here.

3. John McGinn

3. John McGinn

John McGinn was one of the best players in the Championship last season and was also named Aston Villa Player of the Year. It was his goal in the Championship playoff final against Derby County that took them to the Premier League and he has certainly impressed so far in the Premier League.

He has scored once and assisted once in three games so far and has been quite impressive in central midfield.

Villa won their first game of the season beating much stronger Everton on match day three and McGinn was the provider for one of their goals. They also were largely impressive in the 3-1 loss against Spurs on the opening day where he was the sole scorer for Villa.

2. Todd Cantwell

2. Todd Cantwell

Daniel Farke's Norwich City, the Championship winners last season, has won just one of their three games so far this season but have impressed all with their fearless attacking display.

Their losses came against Liverpool and Chelsea and the one against Chelsea was a pretty close game as well.

One of the most impressive players for the Canaries has been young winger Todd Cantwell who has scored once and assisted twice in three games.

The 21-year-old has impressed everyone with his creativity, work rate and decision making in the final third and looks one of the players to watch out for the rest of the campaign.

3. Teemu Pukki

3. Teemu Pukki

Strikers in particular tend to find life in the Premier League hardest after Championship but Teemu Pukki has proven the trend wrong.

The Finnish has been tremendous so far this campaign with five goals in three games and has also one assist to his name.

He already has a Premier League hat-trick to his name against Newcastle and has scored one each against big boys Liverpool and Chelsea.

The former Seviila, Schalke and Celtic forward who was the Championship top-scorer last season, has been among the best players in the League so far and has made his case for the August Player of the Month award as well.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: premier league football
Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue