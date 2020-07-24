Premier League to start 2020-21 season on September 12

London, July 24: The 2020-21 Premier League season will start on September 12, English football's top division has confirmed. Just seven weeks after this season ends on Sunday (July 26), the 2020/21 Premier League campaign will get underway.
May 23 will be the date for the last game of the new season and the Premier League will remain in dialogue with the Football Association and the EFL over scheduling.
The agreement on next season's calendar came during a conference call by league clubs on Friday but it remains unclear how the domestic cup competitions can be squeezed into the compressed season. The final round of this season's league is on Sunday, more than two months later than scheduled after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Premier League transfer window set for July 27 until October 5
For teams who reach the finals of the European competitions, it could be an even tighter turnaround for next season. The Europa League final is on Aug. 21 and the Champions League concludes two days later following reformatted final eight competitions.
The new European season begins with national teams in action from Sept. 3-8 when they will each play two games in the Nations League.
In England, the Women's Super League will start on the weekend of Sept. 5-6 after last season was curtailed before all fixtures were completed. But under plans announced on Friday, the FA Cup will be completed, resuming with the quarterfinals on September 26-27 and the final at Wembley on October 31.
Earlier this week, Liverpool lifted the trophy on Wednesday (July 22) after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of an unforgettable season, though no fans were present inside Anfield.
However, the players and staff were able to have their families in attendance to enjoy the occasion, with the ceremony taking place on a stage built on the famous Kop end.
Liverpool had never previously won the title in the Premier League era, their last triumph coming 30 years ago under Kenny Dalglish, who was involved in the presentation.
Klopp steered Liverpool to Champions League glory last season, while they have also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this term.
While not usually one for nostalgia, the German coach admitted he will have a photo with all four trophies so he can forever remember the achievement.