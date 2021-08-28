Premier League top six looking to get over the line before Deadline Day

Kolkata, August 28: With the summer transfer window closing on August 31, Premier League clubs are entering the now-or-never period for getting deals done.
Though
the
COVID-19
pandemic
has
forced
some
of
the
top
European
sides
to
cut
down
on
spending,
there
have
been
still
big
movements
in
the
Premier
League.
Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish for £100m. Manchester United also completed the £73million signing of Jadon Sancho, with Raphael Varane also arriving from Real Madrid for £34million.
Chelsea
resigned
Lukaku
for
a
whopping
£98million
while
Arsenal
spent
£50million
and
£30million
to
land
English
talents
Ben
White
and
Aaron
Ramsdale
respectively.
But as the Deadline Day is fast approaching, there are still several leading names hoping for a switch of clubs in England. There are still a couple of business left to be done by the Premier League top six sides and here are the deals that could happen.
Arsenal
The Gunners are the biggest spenders of the window so far. However, Mikel Arteta is still to add a couple of names more from the market. Arsenal are searching for a right-back with concerns over the future of Hector Bellerin and have been linked with Kieran Trippier. They could also try a deal for an attacking midfielder with Leicester number 10 James Maddison one of the rumoured options.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola is still looking to add a first-team striker to the squad following the failure to land Harry Kane.
Manchester United
The Red Devils have been mostly silent since getting Jadon Sancho and Rafael Varane earlier. However, adding a midfielder could still be on the cards with Ruben Neves, Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez on their wishlist.
Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel remains keen on strengthening his defence, and hopes to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla ahead of the deadline. They have also been linked with Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on loan.
Tottenham Hotspur
The North London side could be the busiest of the lot with new manager Nuno seeking at least three signings before the deadline. Spurs are reportedly weighing up an offer of Wolves winger Adama Traore while Fiorentina's target man Dusan Vlahovic is another name they are targeting. They could always rope in a defender with Granda's Domingos Duarte attracting interest.
Liverpool
Barring late injuries, Liverpool are now putting off all deals until next year. Although, they are keeping a close eye on the market and there's a thin possibility of them getting a back-up winger following the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri.