Premier League top six sides' expected departures in January

Kolkata, January 13: The January transfer window provides a perfect opportunity for a few fringe players in Premier League to revive their career.
The 'big six' in top tier of English football are looking to cash in on some of the fringe players and here we look at the possible signings/loan deals.
Chelsea
Frank Lampard is looking for a major shake-up in January and could let go as many as five stars. Marcos Alonso is linked with a move to Atletico Madrid while Emerson Palmieri is also attracting interest from Italy. Kepa Arrizabalaga could look for a loan deal so is youngster Fikayo Tomori.
Arsenal
Mesut Ozilcould leave the club for Fenerbahce. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is another one who is all set for an exit, mostly to Real Betis. Academy stars Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson could also leave the side on loan moves.
Tottenham Hotspur
Dele Alli has been reportedly allowed to leave the side after he failed to make a grade under Jose Mourinho this term. He has been linked with a reunion with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino who recently was appointed as the manager of PSG. Harry Winks is also seeking a move.
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed that two of their fringe players Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have been told to find new teams in January. Jesse Lingard could also look for a move after demoted to the senior set-up.
Liverpool
The Reds are likely to cash in on Divock Origi with Wolves being linked with the Belgian. The defending champions are also seeking a loan move for Sepp van Den Berg.
Manchester City
There are rumours about Oleksandr Zinchenko. Otherwise, it will be a quiet transfer window for Pep Guardiola's men.