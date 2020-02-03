Premier League winners and losers of the January transfer window

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The 2020 January transfer window has now been closed and a total of £230m was spent on transfers in the Premier League.
The winter transfer window is a difficult time to work on deals. But procuring the right moves can retrieve a season that appeared certain to end in stalemate, while wrong judgement can send your season off the rails.
Some clubs like Liverpool wrapped up their business on the first day of New Year, whereas others like Manchester United and Arsenal wait late to close their dealings. However, while some players and clubs have spent wisely, some others have failed to make the most of the time.
Here are our winners and losers of an exciting January transfer window:
Winners:
Newcastle United:
The Magpies are certainly not known for smart transfer dealings but this time around they have had a very smart window. Although they haven't spent anything on permanent transfers however managed to retain their best players and bring in good options on loan.
Danny Rose joined the side on loan to replace Jetro Willems, who has returned to his parent club following injury. Right now he may not be as impactful as before but surely will still hand Steve Bruce an improvement.
Nabil Bentaleb with previous Premier League experience at Tottenham will be an important addition from Schalke as well and is likely to be a starter in the side. Valentino Lazaro is another one who has arrived from Inter on loan and the 23-year-old is certain to bring quality in wide areas which Newcastle has been lacking.
Manchester United:
United tried to sign a midfielder in the Summer after the departure of Ander Herrera but could not manage one. Long-term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott Mctominay surely had made things worse as the Red Devils looked thin on paper. Signing a midfielder was deemed a priority for the Red Devils and Solskjaer successfully succeeded to land one with Sporting Captain Bruno Fernandes.
Not only that, injury to Marcus Rashford somehow weakened the forward line as well and an addition in the offensive third as stop-gap looked a necessity. United managed to overcome that obstacle as well after landing Odion Ighalo from the Chinese league. The 31-year-old has been signed on a loan deal for the next six months and presents a completely non-risk option as they deal with their injury crisis.
Losers:
Chelsea:
Due to transfer ban in the Summer Chelsea had no rights to sign anyone. But ahead of the winter window, that ban was uplifted. Prior to the transfer season Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard clearly suggested to the board that he needed reinforcements, at left-back and particularly in the attack which was only exacerbated by the recent injury to Tammy Abraham.
But the English manager was left frustrated come deadline day with no deals done. Not signing anyone also proved to be costly for players like Pedro and Giroud too who were looking for new opportunities but had to remain for Chelsea's inability to land a replacement of theirs.