Premier League Wrap: Aguero brace in vain as Palace pilfer point; Sheffield hold Arsenal

London, Jan 18: Crystal Palace snatched a 2-2 draw in a dramatic finale against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where Sergio Aguero brought up another goalscoring landmark.
On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun headed a 39th-minute opener for the visitors, who looked like holding out for three points until Aguero slid home Gabriel Jesus' 82nd-minute cross.
That was Aguero's 250th goal in City colours and his pinpoint header from Benjamin Mendy's cross five minutes later seemingly settled the issue.
But there was a sting in the tail as Wilfried Zaha tore at a backpedalling John Stones and forced Fernandinho to put through his own goal in the final minute.
Kevin De Bruyne was to the fore as City pushed Palace back during the opening stages and he struck a sumptuous free-kick against the underside of the crossbar in the 14th minute.
Zaha was arguably unfortunate to have a penalty appeal rejected when he went down under Stones' 17th-minute challenge, but Palace were celebrating when Gary Cahill nodded James McCarthy's corner back across goal for an unmarked Tosun to head home.
Vicente Guaita denied Bernardo Silva either side of the interval, although a cute Palace break saw his opposite number Ederson forced to deny Tosun a second.
Aguero was ready to strike from the penalty spot inside the final 20 minutes, but referee Graham Scott overturned his handball verdict against Jairo Riedewald after a VAR review.
City's all-time record score duly took matters into his own hands by getting on the end of an excellent delivery from substitute Jesus, and his header from Mendy's centre sent the home supporters into raptures.
However, Zaha prayed on the defensive frailties the hosts have exhibited for much of the season, with Fernandinho erring under pressure from Palace substitute Connor Wickham.
Arsenal missed the chance to go level on points with Tottenham after John Fleck scored a late equaliser for Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.
The Blades arrived in North London having lost their two previous Premier League away games but restricted Arsenal's chances before hitting the hosts late on.
Gabriel Martinelli scored his ninth goal of the season in all competitions to put the Gunners ahead just before half-time and the Arsenal revival under Mikel Arteta looked set to continue as the game entered the last 10 minutes.
But United refused to roll over and Fleck took advantage of some static defending when he rattled in his fifth league goal of the season to clinch his side a share of the points.
Lys Mousset headed over the crossbar in a good opening spell for the visitors but as the first half wore on the Gunners redressed the balance of play despite their failure to create clear chances.
On the stroke of half-time, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette combined to carve the Blades defence open before Bukayo Saka's cross found Martinelli at the far post and he side-footed a volley into the unguarded net with Dean Henderson stranded.
Jack O'Connell appeared to bring down Nicolas Pepe as he sprinted into the box midway through the second half but referee Mike Dean - and VAR - dismissed the Ivory Coast international's penalty claim.
Callum Robinson felled Lucas Torreira as he stormed towards goal moments later to present Lacazette with a free-kick just outside the box but the France international curled his shot over the crossbar.
Arsenal looked set to close out the win but Robinson's cross caught the home defence napping and bounced off Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Fleck, who sent his shot into the ground before it bounced over Bernd Leno and into the top corner of the net.