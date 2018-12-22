Premier League Wrap: Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men; Chelsea fall at home to Foxes

London, December 22: Andros Townsend scored a sensational goal-of-the-season contender as Crystal Palace dealt Manchester City's Premier League title defence a body blow with a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.
City enjoyed a regal dominance up until Ilkay Gundogan's 26th-minute opener but Jeffrey Schlupp levelled six minutes later before Townsend turned the contest on its head with an outstanding long-range volley.
Luka Milivojevic increased City's misery and delight at Anfield with a 51st-minute penalty that means Liverpool will celebrate Christmas with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.
Kevin De Bruyne's overhit cross sailed in five minutes from time but Pep Guardiola's side were unable to undo the damage in the late rally that followed.
Gundogan was involved alongside Bernardo Silva in carving through Palace for Leroy Sane to shoot wastefully into the side-netting in the 10th minute.
The Germany midfielder showed his countryman how it was done when he eased into the box to head home Fabian Delph's searching cross.
Schlupp allowed Gundogan to run off him for the opener but more than atoned by shifting outside a tired Kyle Walker challenge and arrowing a strike into the bottom right corner.
If that finish was impressive, Townsend’s remarkable goal 10 minutes before half-time was something else altogether as he put his left foot sweetly through an audacious volley, leaving Ederson with no chance.
Pep Guardiola introduced City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for centre-back Nicolas Otamendi early in the second half but the reshuffle led to confused defending as Townsend headed Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross against the post.
Walker made a dreadfully rash challenge as Max Meyer sought to retrieve the rebound to concede a penalty and Milivojevic, who had a penalty saved by Ederson in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last season, made no mistake.
City's response was disjointed before Sane cracked the outside of the right post with a 77th-minute free-kick.
De Bruyne's freak goal then set nerves jangling and Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus spurned free-headed chances for Palace to hold on.
There is still a long way to go in the title race but City now have two defeats to set against Liverpool's unbeaten record. Back-to-back away games are on the horizon and they cannot afford to lose any more ground before hosting Jurgen Klopp's men in a blockbuster clash on January 3.
The "can City be stopped?" fatalism of a couple of weeks ago now feels preposterous. Talking of fatalism, many Palace fans would have dismissed the notion of sitting six points clear of the drop zone at Christmas.
Guardiola's men travel to Leicester City on Boxing Day, a week on from winning a penalty shoot-out in the EFL Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium. Palace return to Selhurst Park for a potentially pivotal clash against Cardiff City.
Jamie Vardy scored on his 250th Leicester City appearance as the Foxes ended an 18-year wait for a Premier League win at Chelsea in a 1-0 triumph.
The former England striker had been starved of service until clinically finishing a brilliant Leicester counter early in the second half, which ultimately proved enough to clinch a first win at Stamford Bridge since 2000.
It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Maurizio Sarri's side, who controlled large periods of the game and saw Eden Hazard - one shy of 100 competitive goals for the Blues - hit the crossbar in the first half as well as Marcos Alonso strike the post in the 91st minute when clean through.
Chelsea, who lost a league match at home for the first time under Sarri, consequently head into Christmas 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, while rumours that Leicester were planning on sacking Claude Puel may subside after this much-needed win.
Chelsea's play was sharp if lacking in incisiveness early doors, although David Luiz was desperately close to meeting Pedro's flick on from a Willian corner.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang re-established himself as the Premier League's top goalscorer this season ahead of Mohamed Salah by netting a brace as Arsenal bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3-1 win over Burnley.
Salah's strike against Wolves on Friday left Aubameyang second among the division's top marksmen, but the Gabon international was clinical in either half of a game that saw Arsenal bury the memory of their 3-2 loss at Southampton and 2-0 League Cup reverse against Tottenham.
Alex Iwobi added a third for the hosts in stoppage time when he beat the Burnley offside trap.
Unai Emery started Mesut Ozil for the first time in a league game since November 11 and the German made a strong case for a regular spot in an Arsenal side pushing Chelsea hard for fourth place in the table.
Defeat leaves Burnley in danger of going second-bottom later on Saturday depending on results elsewhere after Sean Dyche's men forced a second-half goal through Ashley Barnes, but failed to muster a comeback that might have earned them a precious point.