PSG add another blow to Barcelona signing their youngster

Bengaluru, September 15: French superpower Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of 15-year-old former Barcelona youth player Kays Ruiz.
The French attacking midfielder had signed an agreement to join the French giants in 2015, after leaving Barcelona in the wake of the transfer ban imposed on the club by FIFA.
Ruiz had been linked to a move to Lyon, the club from his hometown but it was PSG who had the last laugh in managing to sign the highly-rated youngster.
"The youth contract marks a new stage in the training and progress of the young player," PSG said in a statement.
"This contract also serves to deepen even further the bond of trust between the playmaker and his club of two years - Kays signed a pre-youth academy agreement with Paris Saint-Germain when he returned to France in 2015."
The transfer of the midfielder, who has been involved in the France Under 16 set-up, follows just a few months after a hostile summer between PSG and Barcelona regarding the move of Neymar.
After Barcelona saw their pursuit of PSG's star midfielder Marco Verratti at the start of the transfer window end in disappointment, they were taken aback by the Ligue 1 giants' €222 million signing of Neymar. In fact, the whole football world was stunned.
The world-record fee PSG splashed out to lure the Brazil star from Camp Nou has been heavily criticised by La Liga and Barcelona and the club have also sued Neymar for breaching his contract.
PSG have made a flying start to this season after a sensational transfer window that saw both Neymar and Mbappe joining the club.
With the signing of quality young player like Ruiz, it seems that the French capital club are looking to lay a solid foundation for their future and become a dominant force in Europe.