PSG announce new shirt sponsor

By Opta
Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken on board Accor as new shirt sponsor of PSG
Paris, February 21: Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have signed a multi-year sponsorship with hotel group Accor, which will become the club's principal sponsor.

ALL, a new loyalty scheme from the company, will be the brand displayed on the front of PSG's shirts from the 2019-20 season, replacing Dubai-based airline Fly Emirates.

Accor Group chairman and chief executive officer Sebastien Bazin is a former chairman of PSG, who are on track to easily defend their Ligue 1 title and lead Manchester United 2-0 in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Thursday's announcement may be viewed as Qatar-owned PSG pivoting away from the United Arab Emirates, with the two countries involved in an ongoing diplomatic standoff.

PSG's finances are again being assessed by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body, with the club furiously denying reports in December they could be forced to sell Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to raise funds and avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.

    Read more about: football ligue 1 psg
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
