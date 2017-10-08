PSG defender would love Belgian superstar's arrival

Bengaluru, October 8: Paris Saint-Germain and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has sent a strong signal that he’d like to see his club make a transfer raid for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.
Eden Hazard, the poster boy of Belgian football, is one of the best players in the Premier League and has achieved plenty for the Blues over the years.
It is quite obvious for a player of Hazard’s standards to be linked with the big clubs in Europe like Real Madrid and Barcelona but with their financial power, Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to build their own empire.
Hazard has been a long-term target of PSG and the French capital club often made their wish known to sign the Belgian dazzler. Now, PSG defender and Hazard’s international teammate Meunier has officially stated that he would love to see his friend moving to Parc des Princes.
The 26-year-old has long been regarded as one of the top talents in world football, having won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, as well as the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year award.
Hazard is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues, despite the Telegraph's recent claim that the club were confident he would do so soon.
On the other hand, Meunier has been on the charm offensive to his fellow Belgian, calling him as good as Neymar and saying he would have no trouble fitting in at PSG.
"Eden and Neymar are on the same level of ability. To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back. It would be a fantastic transfer for us," Meunier was quoted in football.london.
"Eden would be good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona as well. He could play anywhere."