Transfer talk: PSG, Monaco join the race to sign Chelsea, Arsenal target Richarlison from Watford

Bengaluru, April 9: Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are the latest sides to express an interest in signing Watford forward Richarlison in the Summer who also is a target of Arsenal and Chelsea, according to reports. Watford signed the 20-year-old talented attacker from Brazilian side Fluminense for £11.2million and the young Brazilian has proved to be a bargain buy.
Before arriving at Vicarage Road, the Brazilian was scouted by most of the top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. However, former Watford boss Marco Silva snatched him away in a hurry during the summer window.
The 20-year-old has already impressed in Hornets colours with his dazzling display of raw skills and creativity as he has already notched up five goals and four assists in his debut campaign.
The Brazilian has won many admirers this season through his performances for Watford, whom he joined from Fluminense last summer.
Seeing his development, earlier it was understood that both the London clubs had held talks with his agent and targeted him over a move in the summer.
But now, reports in England have suggested that apart from the London clubs, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco have joined the race for the youngster and have enquired about the player's availability.
PSG, who boast of attackers like Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe etc, are poised to lose Ben Arfa and Javier Pastore, who have both indicated that they will leave the club in the summer. Thus, it is understood that the current French leaders are looking for a backup option for their star players and have targeted the Watford player.
On the other hand, Monaco could also lose their star attacker Thomas Lemar in the summer with potential interests coming from Liverpool, Arsenal as well as Chelsea. Apparently, they too have zeroed in on the Brazilian as the French winger's replacement.
The Brazilian is contracted to the Vicarage Road outfit until June 2022 and has also said in the past that he has dreams of moving to a club with bigger ambitions than Watford.
Richarlison has had a flying start to his career in the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 13 games for the club. However, his form has surprisingly dipped for the last couple of months and he has not scored since the Hornets win against West Ham in November.
However, Watford, who are bracing themselves for interest from bigger European clubs at the end of the season for the Brazil Under-20 star, have reportedly put a hefty £40m price-tag on the player.
And with both PSG and Monaco having plenty of money at their disposal, they could well meet the £40million fee Watford have slapped on Richarlison if they really intend to sign the attacker in the Summer.
