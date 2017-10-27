PSG President Al Khelaifi hopeful of proving innocence

Bengaluru, October 27: Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi has claimed innocence as he was grilled for close to seven hours by Swiss prosecutors in connection to case related to awarding the contracts of World Cup media rights for 2026 and 2030.
The contract covers broadcasting rights for the Middle East and North Africa region for the tournaments.
The wealthy Qatari businessman, who is also the CEO of beIN media group is facing multiple charges of corruption.
The Qatar broadcaster's offices in Paris had also been raided at the request of Swiss authorities.
PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi leaves the general offices of Swiss attorney after his hearing on the latest World Cup corruption probe. pic.twitter.com/8DXWbLe7Qu— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 25, 2017
The beIN Media group, which is headquartered in Doha, has insisted that its World Cup rights deals were "advantageous for FIFA", rejecting any suggestion that it got favourable treatment.
While the media right issue is being probed by FIFA as well, the Italian police had alleged that he had put a Sardinian villa at the disposal of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and had used the property as a means of corruption.
"I came to Switzerland to explain myself. I answered questions and I've nothing to hide," Al Khelafi was quoted as saying in L'Equipe after his marathon seven-hour interrogation at the offices of Switzerland's attorney general in Bern, Switzerland.
Al Khelaifi and his legal team vehemently denied the corruption allegations and said they were ready to depose anytime in front of the prosecutotrs if required again.
"I'm available if the Swiss federal prosecutors want to see me again. I arrived calm and remain so as I leave," added Al Khelaifi after his day-long appearance with Swiss justice officials.