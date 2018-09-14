Football

PSG president Al Khelaifi warns Real Madrid over Neymar's transfer talks

The constant talk of Neymar returning to Spain has frustrated Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Paris, September 14: Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Al Khelaifi hopes a conversation with Real Madrid can put an end to persistent speculation linking Neymar with a switch to Los Blancos.

Brazil 's Neymar has a lot of growing to do - Gilberto

The Brazil captain – who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222million in 2017 – continues to be linked with the Spanish La Liga giants despite insisting he is happy in France.

In July, Madrid rejected claims in the Spanish media they had made a €310million offer for the 26-year-old superstar, calling the reports "absolutely untrue".

The constant talk of Neymar returning to Spain has become a frustration for Al Khelaifi, and is something he has discussed with Madrid president Florentino Perez in an attempt to put the rumours to rest.

"We don't like it at all and we have spoken to Real Madrid," Al Khelaifi told Marca.

"It's a bit frustrating, it's not fair that other clubs talk about our players.

"We have a good relationship and they respect PSG, and I hope that's the truth. We respect Real Madrid, their president, Florentino Perez, but I think that it's important for everyone not to work behind the scenes.

"I don't know if he understands me. If there is something, we speak, speak with Florentino Perez or whatever it is and we speak about what we like and what we don't like.

"It's what we want with all clubs, not just Real Madrid. Fighting amongst each other is not the way PSG works and I hope other clubs don't do that to us."

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
